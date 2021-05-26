Workplace mental health – a rising problem in pandemic

ORNELLA WHEELER

THERE IS growing evidence of the impact of mental health in the workplace. The workplace is one of the essential environments that affect our mental well-being and health. Chronic exposure to stressful workplace conditions can lead to depression and anxiety.

These problems are among the most critical contributors to cripple organisations and productivity levels globally. The impact of mental health issues in the workplace has serious consequences not only for the employee but also for the productivity of the organisation.

The ramifications of the covid19 pandemic on our economy have been profound. Fear of job loss, layoffs, job cuts and reduced benefits can make employees question the future of the organisation they work for and, most importantly, of their jobs. For most, job loss is already a reality in TT and as we continue to combat this pandemic, workplace mental health issues are expected to accelerate.

Employees spend the majority of their adult lives at work. Having a psychologically safe and sound workplace is pivotal. It is crucial for productivity and, most importantly, their mental health. This is the time for employers to take notice. Mental health issues should remain a top concern, especially in a pandemic. Although we are in volatile and uncertain times, organisations should take advantage of this and offer wellness programmes virtually.

Cultivating an employee wellness-based programme is paramount for any organisation that wishes to survive but also to keep its major assets happy, productive and motivated. Ensuring a robust mental health plan in the workplace should be an extensive factor to help employees withstand the pandemic.

Working from home has become the new normal for most of us, as it blurred the lines between our professional and personal lives with many of us (unconsciously) working tirelessly, longer hours, seldom fully logging off, and thereby opening the arena for burnouts.

Employers are facing countless challenges on multiple fronts: family, employees, supplies and customers. However, they have a corporate social responsibility to communicate with employees at this time. It is necessary to keep them mentally resilient during this crisis so as to be able tolerate issues that may arise when businesses return to some sort of normalcy. Several tools can be utilised to ensure communication occurs.

Here are some recommendations:

* Encourage employees, managers and supervisors to communicate openly via the use of teams, Zoom and Google meetings.

* Still provide accurate and up-to-date information on the coronavirus from credible sources like the WHO and the CDC.

* Create a supportive environment where employees feel safe to discuss their issues, thoughts, feelings and opinions on the pandemic. Also, offer EPA (employee assistance programme) services.

* Inform employees of their responsibility to adhere to Ministry of Health protocols.

* Invest in training of managerial staff to act as role models promoting safe and healthy behaviour at work.

* Teach calming skills, breathing exercises to staff and encourage healthier lifestyles with sleep, rest and home exercises.

This is a chaotic time for everyone. As the country is under a state of emergency, these issues are likely to exacerbate existing ones. Employers must invest more in their staff and create a forum to talk about mental health. The onus is on management to introduce workplace wellness that can nurture the emotional connection between employers and their employees.

This Mental Health Awareness Month is a good time to raise awareness of those living with mental and behavioural health issues and to help reduce the stigma that so many experience.

Ornella Wheeler is a business psychologist