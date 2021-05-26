Why covid19 is wreaking havoc in TT

THE EDITOR: Four hundred plus citizens have lost their lives due to covid19. As tempting as it is to categorise this as a health crisis, this is primarily an immigration problem.

If we have the Brazilian variant of covid19 in our country, logically where do you think it came from? We were good. We had covid19 under control. All we had to do was keep it out until we were fully vaccinated.

But the Government could not stop the Venezuelans from infiltrating our borders. Our doors remain closed to everyone else, including Trinidadians who are still stuck outside of the country. Yet they were wide open to the Venezuelans. That is the primary reason covid19 is wreaking havoc in our land.

During our covid19-free period, we were supposed to be vaccinating. Other Caribbean countries simply requested vaccines from India and got them. But in typical Third World short-sightedness, our Prime Minister was too proud to do that. We should have all been vaccinated by now, then we would have been much better equipped to deal with subsequent outbreaks.

Now we have to struggle to get appointments for the few vaccines that we do have. And it would not surprise me if Venezuelans got preferential treatment over Trinidadians.

How was the US able to control covid19 when half of its population refused to wear masks or comply with lockdown rules? Answer: it suspended immigration and was aggressive in its vaccination programme. That was the key.

