Valencia man injured in drive-by shooting

File photo

A Valencia man is being treated for gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting near his house on Tuesday night.

Police said the 45-year-old man was sitting on a brick near his home at La Platta Gardens, KP Lands, at around 7 pm when a car pulled up.

Men inthe car shot at him before driving off.

Neighbours heard the gunshots and on checking saw the man bleeding from wounds to his upper arm. He was taken to hospital.

Eastern Division police went to the scene.

Police said they had noted an increase in violent crimes in Valencia over the past week and were working to quell it, but suspected this shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity.