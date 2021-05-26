US Virgin Islands reggae singer Tia drops Fahrenheit video

Reggae singer Tiara "Tia" Mills is dropping a new music video for her song Fahrenheit on May 21. -

Crucian reggae singer Tiara "Tia" Mills is dropping a new music video for her song Fahrenheit on Friday.The Fahrenheit video which features Jamaican DJ ZJ Liquid "makes a hotly anticipated debut in the wake of what has become a new era in entertainment," a media release saidTia is a reggae and dancehall artist and singer/songwriter based from the US Virgin Islands who is fresh off her hit single Nice Up, featuring dancehall icon Bounty Killer. It added that this collaboration pushed her into the limelight. She has opened for several artistes including Beres Hammond, Etana, I-Octane, Jah 9, and Busy Signal. "While still relatively new to the global music stage, she has already garnered industry support and sees a spike in her popularity. Her career jump-started with her debut EP Black Cocoon hitting the top five on the Reggae iTunes Charts," it said. The release said Tia sets the stage for good times with the Fahrenheit video as the world slowly reopens following the covid19 pandemic. "Bright colours and mystical themes combine to deliver a spicy serenade as portrayed in the visuals. The song is about a relationship between two people so hot and steamy that it causes her temperature to rise," it said. Fahrenheit, a track on her Black Cocoon album, was released in 2019.