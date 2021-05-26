Torrance Mohammed described attacker to police before dying

Torrance Mohammed - Yvonne Webb

POLICE said the man who robbed and attacked Torrance Mohammed is known to them and it is only a matter of time before he is apprehended.

They are treating the incident as a robbery until a post mortem is done on Mohammed's body to determine the cause of death.

Mohammed, a former politician and cultural icon who pioneered dance in Trinidad and Tobago, died in hospital at 9.08 pm on Tuesday allegedly from injuries he suffered during that brutal attack the evening before.

The bandit who snatched his gold chain he had worn for decades around his neck. and his cell phone, shoved Mohammed, 90, to the ground as he tried to ward off the attack. Mohammed's head, back and legs were injured

A police report said around 2.30 pm on May 24, Mon Repos police responded to a report at Torrance Street, Mon Repos. On arrival they met Mohammed sitting on the pavement. A nearby resident was with him. in the company of a resident.

Still conscious at the time, Mohammed was able to tell the police he was delivering fruit to a friend on the street when he was accosted by the man who robbed him and pushed him.

The assailant was described being of East Indian descent, brown in complexion, five foot four inches tall, with short black hair, and clean shaven except for a moustache. He was said to be wearing a dark blue T-shirt with three-quarter khaki pants.

Police searched the area but did not find him.

Crime scene personnel processed the scene, but police said nothing of evidential value was retrieved.

Acting Sgt Maharaj is continuing investigations.