The covid19 blame game

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh - Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: Daily, through social, electronic and print media, there are comments by medical professionals, leaders of business, religious leaders and government members constantly berating and insinuating that it is somehow the public at fault for the spread of the deadly covid19 virus.

While watching the news, one channel aired the leader of a religious group blaming the public for the spread, while simultaneously on another channel a senior member of the police service was berating the public for going to the market to purchase food items.

So is it wrong to go to the market, supermarket and pharmacy to buy items needed for basic survival? I am not blessed with wealth to stockpile food and medication for weeks and months, therefore any change that comes into my possession, I am forced to brave the outdoors and hunt for basic supplies. The public still has basic needs to fulfil.

However, I would like to flip the script on these professional blamers and ask how did the first person who died from covid19 in our country contract the virus if he was a US citizen coming here for Carnival? Was it here before Carnival? Did the Government err by having Carnival 2020?

Secondly, doesn't limiting opening and closing times for essential businesses create a scenario where people will flock to these places before closing time, creating long lines?

Just recently I went to the St Joseph Health Centre to get a release from quarantine certificate and to my utter amazement people who were covid19 free like myself had to stand under the same tent with patients who came to do tests and who were openly displaying symptoms. Is this the public's fault?

In light of the inability of the Government to adequately assist all the citizens who are negatively affected by the lockdown, how are people meeting their basic needs if they are to stay confined to their homes? What if we cannot make the rent and are thrown out on the street? What do these leaders expect the public in that position to do? Just lie down and give up?

Finally, the Ministry of Health had ample time to anticipate any surge in cases, so why the mad scramble to locate space and oxygen now? Additionally, what new has our local medical fraternity brought to the global covid19 fight? It seems that we are just waiting to see what the world does and then follow.

It is disheartening to see how day after day people are losing not only their lives but their livelihoods and are being blamed by those in authority, who seem to be bungling the management of this virus. As the saying goes, you point one finger at someone and four fingers point back to you.

WASIM ALI

St Augustine