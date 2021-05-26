Sport Ministry to give $2.7m to Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee

Shamfa Cudjoe

SPORT Minister Shamfa Cudjoe has said the ministry will hand over a $2.7 million cheque to the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) on Wednesday ahead of the 2021 Olympic Games.

The games are set to run from July 23-August 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

Cudjoe was speaking on a Twitter “Space” – a live voice-chat feature – on Tuesday night.

The space was hosted by Caribbean Football Union (CFU) general secretary Camara David, who is also a former general secretary of the TT Football Association (TTFA).

Asked by a member of the public what the ministry’s plans were for funding Olympic athletes, especially in a pandemic, she said the Elite Athlete Assistance Programme has been running smoothly after some “glitches” were fixed.

She said applications from eight athletes have been processed thus far and three are being reviewed. She added that two athletes had applied for regular grant funding, with all grants thus far totalling to $982,000.

But she urged athletes to submit applications on time.

“Often times you have elite athletes (who) think because they are elite athletes, they don’t have to apply (and) money should just come their way…Some don’t submit the necessary documents on time or at all, and some are abroad and getting in contact with them is challenging.”

She also said the ministry continues to work on improving its systems of communication and processing these things.

“About six or seven months ago, there were some glitches in the system. We called in the NAAA (National Association of Athletics Administrations) and the TTOC and the representatives to sit and say, ‘Iron this out, because we ought to be providing proper service to the athletes who are labouring, bringing in the medals and making us proud.'

“Since I have been minister and been playing close attention to the sports, I have not been disappointed (by athletes) – not once – and we shouldn’t disappoint our athletes.”

She said athletes are free to contact her if there are any such delays in future.

She said while the ministry is concerned about the health and safety of athletes, “Our business as government is not to tell them they can’t go (to the Olympics) but to support athletes to best of our ability.”

The ministry is in support of athletes participating in this year’s games and the Health Ministry has not said otherwise.

She added that most of TT’s Olympic-bound athletes are already abroad.

“Our business is to provide the necessary support…Some people see this as the sporting fraternity showing strength and resilience.

“If the Olympic Games are on and we see a way for them to get there, participate and get back safely, our business is to support.

“Tomorrow, we are handing over a cheque in the amount of about $2.7 million to the TTOC to support the team to go out to Japan. And as I told you, we have some documents waiting.”