Sport Ministry begins new community sports programme

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe. - Vidya Thurab

The Ministry of Sport and Community Development began its Sport, Health, Athletic Performance and Empowerment (SHAPE) in Communities programme on Tuesday.

The first course, Introduction to Coaching, started with the objective of instructing new and/or uncertified coaches on fundamental aspects of sport development and general coaching principles.

A statement from the ministry on Wednesday, said Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe addressed over 70 participants on the merger between the former Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs and the Ministry of Community Development.

“This marriage is part of a vision to utilise sport to transform lives of those in the community. We must unleash and maximise the full potential of sport to develop our people and expand our economy,” said Cudjoe.

She added that the ministry is intent on deepening its “ties with the sporting fraternity and equip(ping) stakeholders with the necessary technical knowledge and exposure to networks, all towards facilitating growth and development of your respective communities.”

Cudjoe acknowledged the work of community sporting groups, coaches and administrators.

“You have been out there over the years, toiling. This is indeed a labour of love. You continue to work passionately and diligently, and this is our way of reaching out to offer some much- needed guidance and support,” she said.

TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis endorsed the project, saying. “Emphasis on community (during this time) is displaying hope.”

The second course, Sport Administration, got under way on Wednesday. Both courses were administered in conjunction with the TTOC.

Registration for both capacity-building courses ends on Friday.

Those interested can visit these links for registration forms: Introduction to Community Coaching (https://tinyurl.com/mzdznk5p) and Community Coaching Course (https://tinyurl.com/mzdznk5p)