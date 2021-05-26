Sparrow’s son's funeral on June 7

The Mighty Sparrow

The funeral of Sergio Francisco, son of legendary calypsonian the Mighty Sparrow (SlingerFrancisco) will take place on June 7 at Dennie’s Funeral Chapel, Sr Lucien Road, Port of Spain.

He died on May 17 at 39.

Francisco, who was also a calypsonian like his father, was attached to the Klassic Russo Tent and a member of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) North Zone.

TUCO’s president Lutalo “Brother Resistance” Masimba said the service will begin at 8 am and then his remains will be cremated at the Long Circular Road, St James crematorium at 10 am.

The service will be livestreamed from Dennie’s Funeral Chapel. All public health protocols will be in place.