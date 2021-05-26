SORT officer found dead near Mayo garden

- Lincoln Holder

A SORT (Special Operations Response Team) officer was found dead near his Mayo garden on Wednesday afternoon.

Police from the Gasparillo Police Station said Sgt Lyndon Jacob was found in the road at Hillview Heights, Sankarlal Drive, Whiteland.

Jacob was from Tabaquite.

When Newsday visited the area, one resident who preferred not to be named said Jacob’s wife had been outside screaming and crying for assistance.

The resident said she sent her son to see what was happening.

“He just throw on a jersey and run down by the garden. I knew he would reach faster than me, so I asked him to go.

“When we find him (Jacob), he was clean like a whistle. No injuries or anything. We try to revive him but...”

She said she had only moved to the area three months ago.

Police said Jacob was taken to San Fernando General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police also said they were told Jacob was initially found in his car and was only put in the road by people trying to resuscitate him.

Newsday tried to contact the head of SORT, Supt Roger Alexander, but all calls went unanswered.

Investigations are continuing.