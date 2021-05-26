So what’s the plan after July 4?

THE EDITOR: Daily we are lectured about our irresponsible behaviour being the reason for the latest health regulations but are not told of any plans to get us out of this situation. What happens on July 4 when/if the numbers do not go down?

We are told that heard immunity by vaccination is the only answer but that we can only expect ten per cent of the population to be vaccinated by the end of August. So what’s the plan after July 4? Extension of the present health regulations, continued business closures?

Where are the voices of the business leaders, medical, legal and other professionals that should be speaking out on the complete lack of planning by the Government? With the exception of a few, the rest are silent and seem willing to accept the narrative being fed to us daily via the media briefings. Can it be that they can afford to sit out this tragic situation without ruffling feathers, while waiting for their payback?

It must be obvious to all that a getting together of minds is the only solution to this situation as the administration has shown that it is not capable and is fumbling around in the dark.

We are told that the Government cannot dictate to landlords and financial institutions and can only ask that they practise empathy. Then I ask: how come the Government can dictate to the wider community conditions that prevent them from meeting their obligations?

Surely everyone must realise that the majority of working class citizens do not have the luxury of sitting out this pandemic and that sooner rather than later they are going to make themselves heard and the results will be catastrophic.

Good sense must prevail. We cannot continue to wonder around blindly. We must work with a plan.

RICHARD TRESTRAIL

via e-mail