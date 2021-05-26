Robbery victims catch ‘stumbling’ Couva gunman

TWO men and a woman chased and caught the man who robbed and shot at them on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, from California, is now in custody.

Police reported that around 5.30 pm, the victims were in a car park at Lisa’s Boulevard, Couva. A man approached them and stole some of their jewellery, three cellphones and a wallet containing $800.

He rann away but the victims chased him. He shot at them several times, but then stumbled, fell and was injured.

The victims restrained him and contacted the police. The suspect was taken to the Couva Police Station, then the Couva Health Facility.

Police found in his possession a revolver with two rounds of ammunition and three spent shells.

The exercise was done by acting Sgt Modeste, PC Rajpath, PC Hosein and PC Flemming.