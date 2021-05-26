Real firefor Bobby

THE EDITOR: Lennox “Bobby” Mohammed became the youngest arranger to win Panorama – with the San Fernando-based Guinness Cavaliers. He was 22 years.

The year was 1965. Mohammed and Cavaliers would repeat in 1967. And it is alleged they came second in 1966, a result that is disputed to this day.

In 1992 Mohammed was awarded the Humming Bird Medal (Gold). He has a street in San Fernando named after him.

Mohammed departed this life this month.

Bobby, wherever you are compere, just for you, we come out with real fire, this year.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town