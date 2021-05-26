Public urged not to be afraid to take the vaccine

WE DID IT: Tidy Nimblet, left, and Dennis Smith elbow bounce each other after getting their vaccine shots at the Arima Health Centre on Tuesday. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON -

As the Ministry of Health continues its vaccination rollout adding the recent donation of 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccines to its AstraZeneca stocks, people who have received the vaccination are urging others to take the jab.

“People shouldn’t be scared to come out,” said Tidy Nimblet who received his vaccine at the Arima District Health Facility on Tuesday. “It is well organised (and) very encouraging for anybody to come out.”

Nimblet arrived at the facility at 10.10 am and was asked to wait for his 10.30 appointment. He said recipients were comfortably seated according to their appointment.

“I want everybody to stop criticising and understand and appreciate what the government has done for all of us. Take it. People around the world are suffering.”

Nimblet said he and his wife of 52 years, were prompted to take the vaccine after seeing how the virus affected other countries such as India, America and England. “You see how many people could die in one day…I am an old man now and life is precious to me.”

Dennis Smith, who also took the vaccine at the Arima facility, was also pleased with the efficiency at the centre. He said the staff discussed possible side effects with him, including pain at the injection site and fever, and advised him to treat symptoms with Panadol.

Smith, 60, said he had no reservations about taking the vaccine. He said because there are other people in and out of his home, he keeps to himself in his room.

Recipients at the La Horquetta Health Centre also expressed their satisfaction with the vaccination process. Peter Dick said he came in for the vaccine in order to limit the severity of the virus if he gets infected. “I came here in God’s grace. I came here brave, brave,” he joked.

Dick said there are eight people who reside in his household and he is the first to be vaccinated. He said the process was quick, the shot was painless and the staff friendly.

Theresa Deverteuil, 63, said people should get the vaccine for their own safety. “People should really come out and get it.”

“They are taking good care of you and they make sure everything is ok (and) that protocols are in place.”

One man, who requested anonymity, said his experience at the La Horquetta centre was not as pleasant. He said he came to enquire about the vaccine for his elderly father-in-law who suffers from an enlarged heart.

“I came to find out because people say things about the vaccine.” He said he received a Whatsapp number from a nurse to get the information he was asking about. He said he found the information provided to be poor. “Like the nurse didn’t want to come and talk to me. The service was off.” He said he decided to have his father-in-law checked by a physician who would then advise if he should get the vaccine.