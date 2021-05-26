Police raise covid19 concerns after courts closed

Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

Police in different divisions have raised concerns over Chief Justice Ivor Archie's decision to close courts owing to an increase in covid19 cases.

They say a change in locations where virtual hearings are held could put officers at further risk of being infected.

On Tuesday, Archie announced courts would remain closed until June 30. This also applies to all Judiciary Virtual Access Customer Centres, except in instances where a witness has been deemed fit for hearing during this period.

One officer in the Eastern Division said police stations did not have the necessary facilities to host virtual court hearings properly, and police could be at greater risk of being infected, as they would now be close to suspects.

"The CJ, in my view, is taking the risk from his employees and putting it on the police by having these courts closed.

"The stations are not conducive for courts, It's just an additional burden on the police. Just as there are plexiglass and sanitising stations in the police stations, there could be similar measures in place at the courts."

Newsday spoke to president of the police Social Welfare Association acting Insp Gideon Dickson, who said he was aware how the decision could affect the well-being of police.

"We are cognisant of the decision taken by the CJ. We, the police, should examine it and take proactive approach in protecting our own," he said. "We are calling on the Minister of National Security to intervene in the interest of justice for all stakeholders."

Responding to Newsday's questions via WhatsApp, head of the police legal unit Christian Chandler said the police noted the concerns of officers and were working to address them, adding that the police resources were limited.