Pensioner calls for simpler appointment system for covid19 shots

In this file photo, senior citizens line up at the Diego Martin Health Centre to register for dates to receive covid19 vaccines. Photo by Vidya Thurab

A 78-year-old man is calling on the Ministry of Health to simplify the vaccination appointment system for seniors who aren’t familiar with smartphones and WhatsApp messaging.

Lennox Henry of East Dry River, Port of Spain, contacted Newsday on Wednesday to complain about obstacles he is struggling to overcome for an appointment to get the vaccine.

“I don’t know about all them fancy apping (sic) thing. I don’t even know how to send a text. I don’t know about that phone business there,” Henry said, adding that he is worried that the next batch of vaccines will finish and he will remain unvaccinated.

He said he has been trying for an appointment since the government's vaccination programme started on April 6. Health officials at the George Street Health Centre, where he is a patient at the clinic, told him he could make an appointment to get the vaccine at one of the 28 nationwide vaccination sites.

“I went there and I gave all my information in April when we got the first batch.”

He believes – but isn’t sure – he missed a call from the health centre to confirm the appointment.

“I don’t know how to check those things. How do I check to see if I got a missed call?” Henry asked Newsday.

Henry said he grew tired of “fighting up” with trying to get an appointment by phone and decided to visit the centre to give his information. He was asked to look out for a call to confirm an appointment. Two weeks passed and Henry said he didn't get any response.

With help from a niece, Henry said he was more confident he would finally get an appointment using the WhatsApp appointment method in a third attempt.

“My niece told me they said I’ll get an appointment within 48 hours when she send my information through WhatsApp for me.

"That was last Wednesday, a week ago, and still no response."

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh has urged the public not to rush to vaccination sites, but to use the numbers provided to call or send WhatsApp messages with their information. But Henry said these methods are unreliable for seniors.

“I keep seeing all these young people getting vaccinated and I am here and I know there are many other seniors like me. I'll forget about all these fancy texting things they want me to do and I’m going to the centre and try again.”

Attempts to get a comment from the Ministry of Health were unsuccessful