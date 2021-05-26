Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane signed by Trinbago Knight Riders

In this August 19, 2020 file photo, Sandeep Lamichhane (right) of Jamaica Tallawahs appeal for lbw against Roston Chase (centre) of St Lucia Zouks during the Hero Caribbean Premier League match 3 between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - CPL T20 via Getty Images

HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have signed another player ahead of the tournament’s draft, on Wednesday.

Rumours circulated last week that TKR signed Sandeep Lamichhane of Nepal.

On Tuesday, a CPL media release said, “Sandeep Lamichhane joins the Trinbago Knight Riders for the 2021 season. He has played at the Hero CPL for the last three seasons, impressing with the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Barbados Tridents and Jamaica Tallawahs. The leg-spinner has become a regular in T20 tournaments around the globe and will add potency to the Knight Riders attack.”

Sunil Narine, Ali Khan, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre and Akeal Hosein are among the other bowlers on the TKR squad for the 2021 CPL which will be held in St Kitts from August 28-September 19. TKR have now retained or signed 14 players ahead of the draft. TKR will complete their 17-man squad on Wednesday.

Other players have also signed for franchises before the draft.

The release said, “The Barbados Tridents have secured the services of Pakistani left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir. With 220 T20 wickets to his name, 59 of them coming in international matches, Amir has a huge amount of experience and a track record of success across the globe.

“Shoaib Malik returns to the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Malik was central to the success of the Amazon Warriors in 2019 when they won 11 consecutive matches. Malik has played 417 T20 matches and won 12 trophies in the format.”