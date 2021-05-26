Good Carnival move by K2K

A masquerader on stage at the Queen's Park Savannah from K2K Alliance's 2020 winning presentation The Greatest Show. - JEFF K MAYERS

THE EDITOR: Melissa Doughty's article headed "K2K opts out of any possible Carnival 2022" spoke volumes about the Norman sisters and others responsible for the production of this band.

In my seventies now, I've retired from mas playing (I think) but if I were to become inspired to jump back in, playing with K2K Alliance would be money well spent not only for the magnificent costumes but for the values brought to the business by this band's management.

Among the stated reasons for their decison, the Normans made it clear that the health of the nation superseded the profit motive. They also alluded to this being a time for reflection on what the country and the world have endured in this period of the pandemic and the need for empathy for those who suffered loss, as they did personally, during this trying time.

As a citizen of this beautiful country, I'm proud of K2K. These young people represent the best of what it means to be Trinidadian.

MARYLIN JONES

via e-mail