Eighth covid19-related death in Tobago

FILE PHOTO: The I Love Tobago sign at the Scarborough Esplanade.

Tobago has recorded yet another covid-19 related death, an 86-year-old woman with comorbidities.

This brings to eight the number of covid19-related deaths on the island, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Carmen Yorke, 75, of Bon Accord, became Tobago’s seventh covid19 victim.

The division said there are nine new covid19 cases and 135 active cases in Tobago. Six people have been discharged.

It said of the 5456 samples that were submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority and other local sites for testing, 439 tested positive for covid19.