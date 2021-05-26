Archbishop, Hinds meet on RC Church's work with Venezuelan migrants

Archbishop Jason Gordon. Photo by Sureash Cholai

MINISTER of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds and RC Archbishop Jason Gordon met on Tuesday to discuss Venezuelan migrants living in TT, the church's local missionary work and matters pertaining to public safety and security.

The National Security Ministry released a statement on Tuesday saying Gordon asked for the meeting, which was held at the ministry on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

Speaking with Newsday afterwards, Gordon said a face-to-face conversation with Hinds was warranted in light of crises faced by locals and migrants alike.

In the release, the ministry said the meeting centred on "several matters pertaining to public safety and security."

It said, "(Discussions surrounded) issues directly affecting several communities in Trinidad and Tobago and ways to engage them for fuller participation in national life; matters relating to Venezuelan nationals in TT; and the missionary work of the Catholic Church in this country."

Gordon briefly expanded on the contents of the release, saying talks included the RC Church's role in building communities and providing humanitarian aid to Venezuelan refugees.

"We spoke about the challenges we face now with crime and violence, and the communities that have challenges," Gordon said. "We also spoke about how to reach our people in this time and to help the messaging that is necessary for that kind of stability and discipline that we need in our country.

"(On) Venezuelan migrants, the Ministry of National Security and the church have worked steadily along with that. You would remember back in 2019, the Prime Minister saying the Catholic Church will take a leading role in ensuring the safety of migrants and the education of children."

Newsday asked Gordon if there was a particular need for a face-to-face conversation with Hinds, rather than the use of virtual platforms.

He said, "Sometimes you have to sit face to face with a person to do what you need to do. Yes, this meeting was necessary. And we observed all protocols – masks, six-foot spacing, sanitising, etcetera."

Gordon said it was a "very fruitful meeting" with great connection and commitment to working together with migrants.

But he added, "I wouldn't want to say more than that. I would leave it up to the minister to speak more on that matter."

The ministry's release said Hinds, Permanent Secretary Nataki Atiba-Dilchan and senior officials of the ministry "welcomed Archbishop Gordon and invited him to deliver a prayer for the ministry."

The release said Hinds "especially enjoyed the meeting" and described points presented by the archbishop as "intellectually sound and inspiring."

Just days ago Hinds met with the leadership of several organisations representing Venezuelan nationals in TT.

Hinds could not be reached on Tuesday for comment on the meeting with Gordon.