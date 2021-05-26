Allow NGOs to defer reports

THE EDITOR: The present restrictions due to the pandemic situation has adversely affected many aspects of life. Among the casualties are the non-governmental organisations and not-for-profit registered groups.

There has been tremendous negative effects on such organiations. These are largely volunteer groups serving without even a stipend in many cases and providing services to the benefit of the country.

They are required to, inter alia, submit annual reports to the Ministry of Legal Affairs. The Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago (POT) is therefore requesting that the minister once more allow a moratorium to such organisations to file these reports and/or returns. Failure to file on time carries a money penalty.

With the extended request for avoidance of physical contact, it has been difficult or ill-advised to visit the offices of that ministry. Coupled with the loss of activity and revenue, some face extinction by not being able to pay the penalty.

There was such a concession in 2019 which saw many returns being brought up-to-date. The reports are necessary and beneficial in the detection of fraudulent activities. This is not a call for exemption but for an extended period without penalty to facilitate these voluntary organisations.

The Government has shown compassion in the past and will have had precedent in allowing such a moratorium.

We of the POT are sure others like us will welcome such a facility. We do hope for favourable consideration.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

co-ordinator, POT