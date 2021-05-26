17 more dead from covid19, 582 new cases

Image courtesy CDC

SOME 17 more people have died from covid19, the Ministry of Health reported in its daily update on Wednesday.

Another 582 more people were reported infected from last Thursday to Tuesday.

TT now has 8,710 people infected with covid19.

Among the latest 17 fatalities there were four elderly males, four elderly females, two middle-aged males and four middle-aged female, all with co-morbidities, plus one elderly male and two middle-aged males, all without co-morbidities.

The country's death toll since March last year is 425.

The update said since last year March, TT has had 21,461 covid19 cases, of whom 12,326 have recovered. Some 447 patients remain in hospital.

Some 207 patients are in step-down facilities, 180 in state quarantine facilities and 7,474 in home self-isolation. So far some 175,352 people have been tested for covid19, including 80,562 at private facilities.

Another dashboard on the ministry website said on Wednesday 28 patients were in step-down facilities at the Jean Pierre Complex field hospital and 13 at Couva field hospital, plus 29 at Point Fortin.

Patients in hospital include 28 at St Ann's, 68 at Point Fortin (new hospital), 85 at Caura and two at Scarborough (Signal Hill.) There were 127 at Couva (including 18 in ICU and 20 in HDU), 48 at Augustus Long Hospital, 63 at Arima Hospital and 32 at Scarborough Regional Hospital.

Some 75,586 people have been vaccinated – an increase of 3,466 on Tuesday's figure - and 1,179 have been fully vaccinated with a second dose.