WASA board has two new members

THE WATER and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has two new commissioners in attorney Celeste Jules and business executive Devati Mooleedhar.

On Monday, they received their instruments of appointment from Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales.

Pennelope Beckles, Minister of Housing and Urban Development and chair of the Cabinet-appointed WASA Transformation Committee, was also present to ratify the appointments.

The Public Utilities Ministry said in a media release that Jules brought over 15 years of legal experience in civil proceedings, litigation, client relations and communications.

It said Mooledhar was "a dynamic and driven senior executive with over 30 (years') experience in multi-disciplines in the finance sector.

"She is described as a problem solver and visionary, capable of delivering compelling results through a well balanced combination of change management processes, while working seamlessly cross-functionally with teams and subject matter experts."

The ministry said the two new commissioners will serve to support and strengthen WASA as it was being prepared for "a major transformation and restructure exercise to improve the reliability of its services to the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago."