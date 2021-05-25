Trinidad and Tobago records over 10,000 covid19 cases in May

Image courtesy CDC

For this month, up to Tuesday, the country recorded over 10,000 new covid19 cases according to statistics derived from the Ministry of Health’s daily 4 pm update.

The country saw 10,055 new cases and 239 deaths in the past 25 days. With 408 deaths overall, since the virus hit TT in March of 2020, the deaths in May alone, is more than double the overall total.

The ministry recorded 612 new cases and 18 more deaths on Tuesday. The total number of covid19 cases is now 20,879. Of this, 12,027 people have recovered.

Active cases have increased to 8,444 with 7,195 patients in home self-isolation, 443 in hospitals receiving medical care, and 194 patients in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged. There are also 170 people in state quarantine.

A total of 72,120 people have received their first dose of the covid19 vaccine and 1,179 people have been fully vaccinated. The ministry also reported that 173,912 samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Tobago Regional Health Authority, UWI, and other local testing sites.