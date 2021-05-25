Tobago to give second AstraZeneca jabs from June 7

Tracyann Daniel shows her arm after receiving her covid19 vaccine jab at Canaan Health Centre, Tobago on Monday. PHOTO BY DAVID REID -

The Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) will begin administering second doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from June 7.

In a press release on Tuesday, the TRHA said people who received their first AstraZeneca jabs do not have to register to receive the second dose. The TRHA said it will contact people from June 1 to discuss appointment date and time to come in for their final shot of the covid19 vaccine.