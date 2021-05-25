Tobago records seventh covid19 death

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago has recorded its seventh covid19-related death.

In a statement on Tuesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said the patient was a 75-year-old woman with comorbidities.

Tobago has 42 new covid19 cases and 132 active cases.

Five people have been discharged.

The division said of the 5,456 samples that have been submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority and other local sites for testing, 430 have been positive.