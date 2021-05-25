Red Force to finalise 2021-2022 squad on Tuesday

THE TT Red Force will finalise their squad for the Cricket West Indies (CWI) 2021-2022 season when the West Indies Professional Cricketers Draft is held on Tuesday via video call.

According to a CWI media release on Friday, "The territorial board franchises will be convening to draft their final two players for their squads to play in the forthcoming season which will hopefully include the CG Insurance Super50 Cup and the West Indies (Four-Day) Championship."

The draft will be conducted over two rounds, where each franchise must pick a player in each round. Each franchise will pick two players to add to their pre-selected squad of 13 protected players, to make a full squad of 15 players. The franchises will be selecting their two picks from a pool of nearly 100 players.

The Red Force have protected a mixture of senior and young players. Wicket-keeper/batsman Denesh Ramdin, Jason Mohammed, Imran Khan and Khary Pierre are among the experienced players protected, along with youngsters Keagan Simmons and Jayden Seales.

For the 2021-2022 season, each franchise will be allocated a pick number according to their final league position and performance of the franchise in the last West Indies Championship, held in 2019-2020 and won by the Barbados Pride. Leeward Islands Hurricanes will select first having finished last in the 2019-2020 season.

Once the franchises have made their full picks to confirm their 15 retained players, a total of 90 cricketers across the six franchises will be retained on full-time regional contracts for the next 12 months.

PROTECTED PLAYERS –

TT RED FORCE: Bryan Charles, Terrance Hinds, Imran Khan, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jason Mohammed, Uthman Muhammed, Isaiah Rajah, Denesh Ramdin, Jayden Seales, Keagan Simmons, Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster.

BARBADOS PRIDE: Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Dominic Drakes, Shane Dowrich, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Kyle Hope, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse, Jomel Warrican.

JAMAICA SCORPIONS: John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Akim Fraser, Patrick Harty, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Marquino Mindley, Paul Palmer, Rovman Powell, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas.

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES: Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Keacy Carty, Jahmar Hamilton, Amir Jangoo, Kofi James, Kian Pemberton, Ross Powell, Jeremiah Louis, Devon Thomas, Damion Williams, Tyron Williams, Terance Warde.

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES: Alick Athanaze, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edward, Kavem Hodge, Ryan John, Obed McCoy, Desron Maloney, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Denis Smith, Devon Smith.

GUYANA JAGUARS: Kelvon Anderson, Christopher Barnwell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Leon Johnson, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Romario Shepherd, Vishaul Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith.