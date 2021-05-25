Red Force choose Jyd Goolie, Kirstan Kallicharan in 2021-2022 draft
TT Red Force selected former West Indies Under-19 players Jyd Goolie and Kirstan Kallicharan in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Professional Cricketers Draft on Tuesday for the 2021-2022 season.
Red Force retained 13 players before the draft. The 15-member Red Force will aim for strong performances in the forthcoming year which may include the West Indies Four-Day Championship and the CG Insurance Super50 tournament. Both tournaments are tentative because of the covid19 pandemic.
Goolie and Kallicharan were both part of the West Indies Under-19 team that won the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh in 2016. Goolie, 24, is a left-handed batsman and an occasional off-spinner.
Kallicharan, 21, is a right-handed batsman and a part-time leg-spinner.
TT RED FORCE SQUAD: Bryan Charles, Terrance Hinds, Imran Khan, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jason Mohammed, Uthman Muhammed, Isaiah Rajah, Denesh Ramdin, Jayden Seales, Keagan Simmons, Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster, Jyd Goolie, Kirstan Kallicharan.
