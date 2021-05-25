Princes Town man charged with larceny

Krishna Ramoutar - TTPS

A 27-year-old Princes Town labourer has been charged with shopbreaking and larceny.

Police said on May 22, a New Grant roti shop and mini-mart owner discovered one of the windows at her business place had been pried open. She said food products and cleaning materials valued at approximately $1,968 were missing.

Princes Town CID later arrested Krishna Ramoutar of Hindustan Road, New Grant.

He will appear before a Princes Town magistrate on Tuesday.