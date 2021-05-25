Police to get $200m to repay debts

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

THE police service is expected soon to receive a $200 million lifeline from the Finance Ministry to stave off old and current debts.

In February Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said the police owed $182 million for goods and services, most of which was for the last fiscal year.

Asked on Tuesday about the cost of operating now with the pandemic and the country under a state of emergency, Griffith said he could not give the figure but knew there had been an increase in costs. " He was speaking at the weekly media briefing at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain.

He thanked Finance Minister Colm Imbert for the injection of funds, which he said will pay off last year’s outstanding debt and put a dent in this year’s.

“There was a $200 million decrease in budget and we will make do with what we have,” Griffith said, adding that the shortfall is being rectified by the Finance Ministry.

He added: “I understand that the country is cash-strapped, so I have to be very tight on the budget to ensure that the police achieve its objective. Of the $200 million, 100 will go towards last year’s bills, while the other 100 (will) go towards this year. Hopefully the rest will be provided before the end of this fiscal year.

"As the accountant I have to ensure we get maximum use of every cent that we get. I have cut costs tremendously I have looked at every little thing so to utilise the funds in the right manner.”

Griffith said there is a $330 million financial hole for this fiscal year that the police need to climb out of, and was grateful for the $100 million to kick-start the journey.

In February, Griffith said two cost-cutting measures implemented were reducing overtime and repurposing police stations to cut back on rentals. The overtime cost, he said on Tuesday, is now increasing with the SoE along with vehicle maintenance, fuel and meals for officers on patrol.

Last fiscal year the police were allocated $515,847,200 for goods and services and received $395, 627,818, a shortfall of $120,219,382. For other minor equipment the police service was allocated $73,653,150 and received $12,969, 542, an additional shortfall of $60,683,603.

For the 2020-2021 fiscal year the police were allocated $334,689,921 for goods and services and up to February received $58,330,000.

Griffith promised to calculate and inform the media on the projected cost of fuel, services, overtime and other financial increases related to the SoE. He pointed out that vehicles alone will be a high cost as they are used 24 hours a day for patrols.