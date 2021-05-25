PAHO donates PPE to Trinidad and Tobago

PAHO/WHO Country Representative, Dr Erica Wheeler Photo courtesy PAHO

THE Pan American Health Organization's (PAHO) Trinidad and Tobago Country Office has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Health Ministry to assist in the fight against the covid19 pandemic.

In a press release, the office said the donation was made on Monday and included 7,500 surgical masks, 7,520 gowns, 900 face shields, 300 masks, five oxygen concentrators, two portable handheld pulse oximeters and two fingertip pulse oximeters.

A pulse oximeter is used to check blood oxygen levels.

Last year, the ministry began distributing these to patients in self-isolation.

At the ministry's virtual press conference on Monday, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds said the halt in the distribution of oximeters wasbeing worked on.

The release said, "These devices will play a critical part in the treatment of persons who have contracted covid19. They provide both a sustainable and cost-effective source of medical oxygen in health facilities, including the High Dependency Unit in TT parallel (healthcare) system.

"Additionally, gowns, surgical masks, face shields and masks will offer frontline workers, such as doctors and nurses protection against the virus. PAHO continues to support the Government of the republic of TT in its covid response."