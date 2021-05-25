Number of MPs in Chamber now limited because of pandemic

Bridgid Annisette-George

On Monday, the combined number of government and opposition members permitted inside the Parliament Chamber was restricted to 14, just two more than needed for a quorum.

Speaker of the House Bridgid Annisette-George, opening Monday's Parliament sitting, said the government will be limited to eight members and the opposition restricted to six.

Annisette-George also proposed that the House adjourns by 6.30 pm during the state of emergency, to protect the well-being of parliamentary staff and members.

She said these measures were to be implemented in light of the "exponential increase" in the spread of covid19 throughout the country over the last few weeks.

"The number of persons permitted in the Chamber will be reduced to the barest minimum of support staff and clerks to allow for effective parliamentary operations," Annisette-George said, adding that no more than five members are allowed to assemble or congregate inside the Chamber at any one time.

Members are free to use their assigned offices, the members’ dining room, opposition and government caucus rooms and the meeting rooms on the second level of the Cabildo building, where there are television screens or computers for members to monitor the proceedings.

Hansard services (making verbatim records of parliamentary proceedings such as debates) will be done remotely.

In addition to the Chamber and parliamentary complex being subject "to stringent janitorial procedures," Annisette-George also announced the installation of several new air purifiers inside the Chamber.

The Speaker reminded members that their face masks must fully and completely cover the nose and mouth, be secured under the chin and fit snugly against the sides of the face.

"If you have to continually adjust your mask, it does not fit properly, and a replacement can be made available to you," she said.

"Members who wish to double-mask and/or wear a clear face shield in addition to their face mask will be permitted to do so. In the case of double-masking, outer masks must be black. Black face masks and clear face shields are available to all members at no cost.

"Members will be required to utilise the speaking booths for interventions which exceed five minutes," and "may remove his/her face mask only when speaking within the enclosure of the booth.

"(As has been the) established practice, sanitization will be undertaken after every use of each speaking booth. Members are reminded that either booth may be utilised."