Newsday ex-sports editor George Harvey dies

George Harvey

FORMER NEWSDAY sports editor George Harvey died on Friday at his home in Diamond Vale, Diego Martin, at the age of 89.

Harvey joined Newsday in the mid-1990s after retiring from the Trinidad Guardian, where he was a news editor.

He served as sports editor at Newsday until 2002, when he left after suffering a stroke.

Reporter Joel Bailey remembered Harvey as a mild-mannered and jovial person.

"Mr Harvey had a white Cortina, and he used to drive around Port of Spain just to ensure he got a park on the streets before reporting to duty....he was a person who used to make the sports department lively, with his dry sense of humour. May his soul rest in peace."

Harvey leaves to mourn his wife Yvonne and children Marcia and Rawle.