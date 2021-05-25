Govt must ask for help with vaccines

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh being vaccinated. - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: So when will the Ministry of Health get serious about vaccinations?

How is vaccinating 1,500 people a day going to get us to the “herd immunity?” At that rate we will need 400 days or more.

We have a large portion of the population who are medical practitioners and dentists. All of them know how to administer injections. I am certain they would each volunteer a week of their time to assist the population. Their practice is limited at this time. They have done well in this country. I repeat, they would willingly assist.

This insistence by the Government that it can do it alone and don’t need suggestions or help from anybody is unnecessarily short-sighted. It is actually dangerous, because a health emergency has been declared. Emergency means that help is needed.

I tell my grandson not to scream unless he needs help. The Government has screamed. Now accept help. Ask for it. Let’s get this vaccination programme going. Now!

ANNE DE SILVA

St Joseph