Freeport AC technician shot dead

CSI collect evidence surrounding the murder of air condition technition Angus Noel 31, at Arena Road, Freeport on Tuesday. Noel was killed in his vehicle as he was about to drive off. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE 25-05-2021 - Angelo Marcelle

A FREEPORT AC technician is dead after being shot multiple times on Tuesday morning.

Police reported that Angus Noel, the father of one, was driving along Arena Road, Freeport at around 10.50 am. One of his cousins was in the passenger seat.

Police said another vehicle pulled up and one of the occupants shot at Noel several times.

Noel died on the spot but his cousin was unharmed.

When Newsday visited, Noel's cousin was wearing a black jersey and bloodstained red-and-grey chequered pants. He was being interviewed by police.

Nearby residents told Newsday they were terrified when they heard the number of gunshots fired.

One woman said she was cooking and dropped everything. She said later she came outside and saw police in the area.

Noel lived at Jugie Lane, McLeod Street, Freeport. His family said he was 31 and had one son.

Another of his cousins, who preferred not to be named, said a police officer who knew the family alerted them to the shooting.

"I speed across one time to see what was going on. They say he get shoot, but they didn't say if he died or not."

He said when they arrived, the police were not there yet. He tried calling out to Noel hoping he "had some form of life left in him," but to no avail.

"He wasn't moving, he was just slouched down in the car."

He said Noel had just left home to pick up their other cousin, noting that Noel had recently fallen out with some men who lived around there. But he said he had not been previously targeted by anyone.

Noel's sister is inconsolable, he said, and so is his girlfriend.

"He other brother get killed by police. Then he father died, then his mother died. Somebody did rape and kill she. So then it was two of them (Noel and his sister) alone, and then this here now.

"All of we lime Saturday. That was the last time all of we lime."

Investigations are continuing.