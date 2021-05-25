Foolish$1m idea

PSA president Watson Duke - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: The covid19 pandemic is being faced by all citizens. The police need to face the reality that they are not the only essential workers facing possible death from covid19. Need I say more?

Just talking about the possibility of being compensated for expiring while doing what they are paid to do is disgusting as well as foolish. How can they ask for anything else beside being vaccinated early? All we need now is PSA president Watson Duke agitating for all members to receive $1 million each should they contract the virus.

TT people expect to be compensated for every single change in personal financing. Will anyone be demanding that each family be given money if the main earner dies of covid19?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin