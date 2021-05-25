Cummings plans to upgrade youth camps

MINISTER of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings. File photo by Roger Jacob

MINISTER of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings says Cabinet has granted approval for funds to upgrade and refurbish three Youth Development and Apprentice Centres (YDAC), also called youth camps.

Cummings announced this while speaking on a radio programme on Monday.

"The ministry presently has responsibility for two (youth camps)," Cummings said, highlighting one in Persto Praesto and another in Chatham.

"In former years," he said, "there was also the El Dorado Girls Youth Camp."

The ministry said Cabinet had granted permission for the upgrade of the existing Freeport and Chatham YDACs to meet modern standards and the refurbishment of the former El Dorado Youth Camp to become a modern YDAC facility for girls and young women.

"These centres," the ministry said, "will provide technical/vocational skills in a residential two-year programme and a holistic approach to personal development and empowerment of young people."

During the interview, Cummings thanked staff at the Youth Development Ministry for working through the pandemic and said the ministry is committed to bringing "all stakeholders together to promote youth development and encourage civic-minded citizens to contribute to national service across Trinidad and Tobago."