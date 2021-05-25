Covid19 and erectile dysfunction

Dr Maxwell Adeyemi -

DR MAXWELL ADEYEMI

The long-term effects and complications of the covid19 virus are gradually being identified but not fully understood or documented. The virus seems to attack many body organs and produces negative side effects which may include blood clots, kidney failures, lung damage, neurological issues, heart complications, mental and psychological stress. New research now says the virus has an effect on men’s sexual and reproductive health.

Studies show that covid19 increases the risk of erectile dysfunction by six-fold. Younger men in their forties and fifties are experiencing sexual dysfunction post-covid infections. The way in which the virus causes this problem has been studied and it is found to occur in a number of ways.

Damage to blood vessels

The coronavirus is already known to damage blood vessels in other organs such as the heart and lungs, and the vessels that supply blood to the penis are no exception. Virus particles have been isolated by researchers in penile tissue samples taken from covid19 patients who became impotent following their infection with the virus. Further study also revealed evidence of blood vessel damages in the penises of covid19 patients compared to other patients with erectile dysfunction who had no covid19 infections. The blood vessels of the covid19 patients were found to malfunction and were not able to provide enough blood to enter the penis in sufficient amounts to cause erection.

The mechanism of the male erection is heavily dependent on good blood vessels and efficient blood flow. Covid19 infection is characterised by severe inflammatory and hyper-inflammatory cascades throughout the body, especially in the lungs, heart and surrounding blood vessels. With severe inflammation, blood vessels can be damaged and compromised. The blood supply to the penis can become blocked or narrowed as a result of a new or worsened vascular condition caused by the virus.

The coronavirus also causes endothelial damage (damage to the inner lining of the blood vessels) of those infected consistent with the inflammatory damage seen in the lung, kidney and heart which can predispose to clots in the vessels. With the compromised vascular supply, and reduced blood flow, the volume of blood flow necessary for erection is already affected, and this results in poor erection or erectile dysfunction.

Damage to testicles

There are also concerns that covid19 infection triggers a potential testicular damage. At present it is unclear if this is temporary or permanent, but it portends a serious risk for testicular function and can affect fertility. Testosterone levels, which are crucial for erection, are adversely affected by covid19 owing to damaged testicular cells, and this depleted testosterone level can cause erectile issues, reduced libido and infertility in males.

The covid19 virus also enters cells in the human body with the help of a protein called angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE-2), which is prevalent in the testes. The virus uses the ACE-2 to infect the testes, which is the organ where testosterone and sperm are made in men. The infection causes significant damage to the testes and testicular cells and therefore impact on erection and fertility.

Damage to general health

Covid19 infection comes with manifold health complications that lead to further deterioration in overall health of patients. Generally, erectile dysfunction is a symptom of underlying health problems, so men with poor health are usually at a greater risk of erectile dysfunction. Therefore, if covid19 results in poor health, or if it aggravates an already underlying health issue and leads to further deterioration of health conditions, it eventually becomes a strong factor to trigger erectile dysfunction.

Psychological stress

Erection and sexual health are closely connected to mental and psychological health. A major causative factor for erectile dysfunction is the psychological factor. The associated stress, anxiety and depression that come with covid19 infection can be linked to erectile failure and may often result in sexual dysfunction as well as poor mood, which may also negatively impact sexual performance.

The emotional stress that follows isolation, social distancing, loss of relatives and friends, economic challenges and the sheer stress of lockdowns and loss of jobs can destroy sex drives. Sexual activity is associated with mental health, because to have good sexual function, you have to be mentally involved. Poor mental health and psychological stress have a serious negative impact on men’s sexual performance that manifests in erectile dysfunction.

While there is palpable fear of contracting covid19 for different reasons, including severe illness and death, men now seem to have an additional reason to be concerned. If you are lucky enough to survive the virus if you get infected, there is a possibility you may suffer from erectile dysfunction.

This is another great reason why men should be wearing their masks, washing their hands, sanitising and getting vaccinated once they have the opportunity.

Contact Dr Maxwell at 363-1807 or 757-5411.