Blue Waters donates 14,000 products to essential services

HELPING HAND: Cpl Pierre of the TTPS, left, receives some of the Blue Waters Ltd products. At right is a Blue Waters delivery agent. Photo courtesy- Blue Waters Ltd

Blue Waters Products Ltd has donated over 14,000 cases of liquid refreshments produced by the company to the essential services as part of its ongoing corporate social responsibility programme.

The company said in a press release on Tuesday that it has donated 11,000 cases of purified water, 800 cases of Malt, 1,500 cases of Isotonic and 700 cases of Stamina Energy to members of the essential services.

"We recognise that our essential service workers have been operating for well over a year now to provide much needed care to the citizens during the pandemic. The recent surge in cases, and the state of emergency, have seen an even greater need to assist our front-line workers," the release said.

The Blue Waters team has co-opted the assistance of the ODPM, under the leadership of its CEO, Maj Gen Smart and operations manager Mr Marcelle, to oversee the distribution of the 14,000 cases to staff of the ODPM, the police, the Prisons Service, the Fire Services, healthcare workers under the Ministry of Health and members of the Defence Force.

Pradeep Subrian, Blue Waters’ CEO and team lead on the project said, “Blue Waters is pleased to donate to this covid19 effort and assist in providing our range of beverages. We are grateful to Maj Gen Smart and Mr Marcelle of the ODPM, who will manage and co-ordinate the logistics to get the allocated products to all recipients.

"We appreciate the efforts of all of our first responders as they continue to work tirelessly together to keep us safe and care for persons affected by the virus.”