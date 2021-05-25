A drug for fast virus recovery

THE EDITOR: As the covid19 virus continues to rage in TT, I am perplexed as to why our health sector is not using the drug Ivermectin to treat patients.

Ivermectin was originally released by the drug company Merck in 1980 to treat parasitic infections and river blindness. It is listed by the World Health Organization as an essential medicine. And since Merck's patent on Ivermectin expired in 1996, the drug is now cheaply available and is widely used globally.

At normal doses it has no important side effects although it cannot be used in pregnant women. In 2015 the developer of the drug, Dr Satoshi Omura, was even awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for this medical discovery.

Fast forward to 2020 in the pandemic and doctors started using drugs which were available to them to possibly help covid19 patients and found that Ivermectin was hugely successful in treating the virus. It works by actually stopping the covid19 virus from replicating in the body.

Ivermectin's success is noted in early stages of the covid19 infection and even in the late stages of the disease. In fact, so successful has the treatment been with patients that in the US, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons released a guide to home-based covid19 treatment that recommends Ivermectin's use.

Also, I have listened to doctors from all over the world talk about Ivermectin's success, including in the US, Malaysia, Dominican Republic, etc.

In particular, Dr Mobeen Syed from California did a presentation on the clinical trials of Ivermectin's use in treating covid19 and it was really informative.

There is even a global summit dedicated to Ivermectin's use for covid19 patients. Again, doctors across the world who have had success with clinical use of the drug are participating.

I know our health workers are currently overburdened, but perhaps this is exactly the drug needed to help covid19 positive patients recover faster and reduce hospitalisations and deaths. It has worked for others.

D LAYNE

Diego Martin