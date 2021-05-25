800 vaccines allocated to municipal police

File photo

THE MINISTRY of Rural Development and Local Government has been allocated some 800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for municipal police officers.

In a media release, the ministry said many officers already received their first dose when the Ministry of Health vaccinated frontline workers, allowing others to now become immunised.

Minister Kazim Hosein said he was happy to have the full force of the municipal police vaccinated.

"I would like to especially thank my colleague Minister of Health the Honourable Terrance Deyalsingh, as well as all frontline workers for their continued dedication to service during this dreadful pandemic.

"I am also very grateful that our essential workers are recipients of these vaccines so that they can continue to ensure safety and security to all citizens across our beloved country."

The release said many other local government personnel will receive the vaccine on designated days this week, as advised by the Minister of Health.