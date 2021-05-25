44 soldiers sent to help 2,000 tired cops on SoE, curfew patrols

DOUBLE G: Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is reflected on the screen of a wall-mounted television which he passed by at the end of a police press briefing on Tuesday at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

Police officers are tired.

This from Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, who added on Tuesday at a press conference that a mere 44 members of the Defence Force have assisted police in state of emergency (SoE) and curfew patrols. He promised the police will continue to do what they must.

Addressing concerns that soldiers were not actively present to support police officers during patrols since the start of the SoE two weeks ago, Griffith said he will not comment on that, adding that his officers are doing what is needed. He said there is no animosity between the TTPS and the Defence Force.

“I wish the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the Defence Force well. We are here to support them if needed. I think the CDS made a comment about whether we have the capability to continue with 400 patrols daily. I am very good when it comes to management. I am very good when it comes to leadership so I give him the assurance that I can get maximum productivity from the resources I have. I am aware of the need for high visibility and I will do what is required,” Griffith said.

Newsday messaged and sent a text to CDS Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel but received no response up to press time on Tuesday evening. Communications manager for the Defence Force, Lt Sherron Manswell said the Defence Force had no official statement to make at this time.

On Sunday, Daniel, in a response to TV6 News, said there are 22 two-man teams of Defence Force members patrolling. He said unlike the 2011 SoE, this time the fight is against a virus and not criminals, so there was no need for his members to be as visible as they were ten years ago.

He added that soldiers are also providing 24-hour security to all quarantine facilities with six to eight members at any given shift.

Also at the media briefing on Tuesday was president of the police service’s Social and Welfare Association Insp Gideon Dickson who when asked about support from soldiers, said while police have demonstrated commitment and dedication to duty, a little help will go a long way.

“With 14 months on the front-line (facing the pandemic), now with an SoE, it is an ample opportunity for us in law enforcement to continue working together. It will assist us in our ability to ensure the country is safe. So yes, we will welcome any support (from soldiers).

"The data speaks for itself in terms of what we have been given for support. At this juncture, our officers have been at the front-line and our officers will be feeling the wear and tear. We will want the same to be shown by those who also have the fight at this point in time to just come up. We can do this together. We will not expose the officers to co-mingling but strategically and collaboratively we could get the job done.”

“The TTPS, we lead from in front. We are in full control...we got this. If the Defence Force decides to give us any assistance, we will welcome it. But as I stated, I focus on what I can do and let the Defence Force focus on what they can and will do,” Griffith said.

He added: “We provide 427 patrols daily, they (soldiers) provide two convenience patrols. They support us. With our 2,000 police officers they provide 44 officers, to support us. So there is co-ordination, there is communication. There is good dialogue.”

He admitted however that officers are tired.

“They are very tired, (but) they have not shirked their responsibility. They are doing what is required. They know there is a need for high visibility to ensure citizens will be protected especially during curfew periods, where you need high visibility, you need many law enforcement persons as possible to prevent robberies, murders, break-ins and to ensure people adhere to the objective."

Asked if he made a request to the Defence Force for assistance and when, Griffith said he will not discuss that as it will be national security matters.

He reiterated: “If the TTDF is unable to provide anything else or anything more, because of whatever they have to do, that is fine. It is not is going to affect the success of this operation. The involvement of the Defence Force or not, is irrelevant. I have a job to do and if others are mandated to support the police service, I will welcome it, if not, we have what it takes to get the job done.”