Valencia farmer stabbed to death

Alvin Jones -

Police are probing the death of a 51-year-old Valencia man on Sunday night.

Newsday understands Alvin Jones was stabbed several times and left in a drain near his Plantation Road home.

He died at the scene.

Newsday spoke to Jones' wife Carol Seales at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday who said she did not know why anyone would want to harm her husband.

"He gave me money to go to the shop and buy something.

"When I was walking back I heard someone on the street said that a man fell in a drain.

"That's when I realised it was Alvin.

"I really need answers as to why this happened. I haven't a clue why anyone would have done this to him."

Seales said she has been married to Jones for over 20 years and looked forward to expanding their garden to sell produce.

"We were getting some pak choi and melongene crops to plant so we could sell at the Macoya market.

"It was something he was really looking forward to and myself as well."