Vaccines from Bermuda to arrive today

A vial of the AstraZeneca covid19 vaccine. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The 9,000 vaccine doses donated by Bermuda will arrive in Trinidad and Tobago at 3.50 pm on Monday.

In a release, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne announced the arrival of the World Health Organisation (WHO)-approved AstraZeneca vaccine doses.

It said the vaccines were generously offered to the TT government by the government of Bermuda from its existing allocation of vaccines.

The release said the TT government offered its appreciation to the government and people of Bermuda for their generosity and support.