Twenty-one held for breaching curfew overnight

Police on patrol - Photo by Jeff Mayers

Twenty-one people were arrested for violating the curfew between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to figures published by the police.

The police also reported that 39 tickets for face masks were also issued during the same period.

Between Saturday night and Sunday morning 28 people were arrested for violating the curfew.

A total of 184 people have been arrested since the state of emergency began on May 16.

The highest daily number of people arrested since the SoE was declared was 50, last Wednesday.

Police in the Northern Division said they had noticed that the public was becoming more compliant with the curfew regulations, noting the decreasing number of arrests between Friday night and Monday morning.

The police are also reminding the public to use the hotline at 480-2000 if they must be on the road during the curfew, from 9 pm-5 am.

The hotline should be used for people needing medical treatment, those providing support for an essential service for the State, attorneys who need to go to a police station to see clients, and people leaving the country on an early-morning flight.