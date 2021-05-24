SWRHA adjusts clinic services

- SWRHA

After Friday's announcement that the new Point Fortin hospital would temporarily be used for covid19 patients, the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has adjusted the services offered at its facilities.

In a release on Sunday, the SWRHA said effective Monday walk-in services at the the Point Fortin health centre would be available from 8 am to 8 pm daily. The pharmacy would be open from 8 am to 8 pm on weekdays, and 8 am to 4 pm on weekends.

The Point Fortin extended care centre offers psychiatry services from 8 am to 2 pm on the first and third Thursday of each month.

Guapo health centre service hours are from 8 am to 4 pm on weekdays only. Services include psychiatry pharmacy prescription collection and pharmacy services for clinics in medicine, paediatrics and dermatology.

Chatham health centre has obstetrics and gynaecology clinics/service from 8 am to 3pm on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Patients can get physiotherapy at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) outpatient clinic from 8 am to 2 pm on weekdays only.

At the corner of Techier Road and the Point Fortin Main Road, the new hospital became fully operational in March 2021. Last Friday, the $1.2 billion facility was transformed into a covid19 management facility, providing emergency care for covid patients only. All other patients were transferred to SFGH.

In case of emergencies, the SWRHA advised the public to go to SFGH or the Siparia district health facility. For enquiries call the SWRHA customer care centre at 87-SWRHA (877-9742).