Sport ministry, TTOC build sport capacity through online courses

THE Ministry of Sport and Community Development has teamed up with the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) to bolster the sporting potential of communities.

A media release by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development on Thursday, said, “As part of the ministry’s wider community sport initiative, two capacity-building courses have been designed to empower communities to create, sustain, and elevate emerging athletes, sporting competitions and overall sport management.”

The courses include introduction to community coaching and sport administration.

The release said introduction to coaching will “target new and/or uncertified coaches to be educated on the fundamental aspects of sport development and general coaching principles. The target audience will be coaches operating community clubs and groups. This course is part of a broader educational series and holistic approach to coaching.”

The coaching course will cover modules in the role of a coach, athlete profile, nutrition, planning training sessions, developing fitness, and injury and recovery planning. At the end of the course, a database will be created for data collection and the development of a pathway for certification in sport.

In the sport administration course, promoting good governance and developing well-structured, operational, sustainable sports organisations through education will be the main focus.

Executive and ordinary members of community sport organisations, coaches, athletes and people interested in sport administration and sport management will be targeted, and participants will be exposed to different modules such as leadership, constitution, proposal writing, project management/event management, budgeting, marketing and sponsorship.

The courses intend to attract 300 administrators from all districts across TT.

Registration for the courses is under way and courses will run from the end of May to August.

The introduction to community coaching course will be offered from May 25 to June 9 for people in the St George East, St George West, St Andrew/St David and Caroni districts.

From July 6 to July 17, St Patrick East, St Patrick West, Victoria East, Victoria West and the Nariva/Mayaro district residents can participate in that course.

The link to the registration form is https://tinyurl.com/mzdznk5p.

The sport administration course will run from May 26 to June 20 for those living in the St George East, St George West, St Andrew/ St David and Caroni districts.

St Patrick East, St Patrick West, Victoria East, Victoria West and Nariva/Mayaro residents will benefit from that course from July 14 to August 24.

The link to the registration form is https://tinyurl.com/3cwmkkk8.

Dates for Tobago will be provided in due course. Interested people can visit the ministry’s social media pages for course details and links to registration forms.