Sando cops break car glass, tase man to save his life

San Fernando police tased a man who allegedly tried to harm himself inside a wagon in the district on Saturday.

At around 10.12 am, police on patrol responded to a call for backup at Sunstone Crescent, Union Hall in San Fernando.

When the officers arrived, they met other colleagues on the scene, a police release said on Sunday.

The police said the man had been throwing glass bottles and other objects at passers-by and neighbours and their property for more than 20 minutes.

The man was in the driver’s seat of a grey AD wagon parked in a driveway.

Police said when they approached the wagon, the man closed the window and locked the doors.

They continued trying to speak with him. He allegedly took a knife, placed it against his neck, and started moving the blade across his neck.

An officer broke the left passenger glass window to prevent the man from harming himself.

The man allegedly lunged with the knife at the officer who discharged one Taser cartridge to try to subdue the man as well as protect himself and colleagues.

The man was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for medical attention.

Investigations are ongoing.

Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, included the use of non-lethal weapons like Taser guns as part of the police service’s revamped use of force policy.