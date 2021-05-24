News
Photos of the Day: May 24, 2021
Jeff Mayers
15 Minutes Ago
Seine fishing, known locally as pulling seine, has been practiced on the shores of Tobago for years. Villagers from Black Rock were captured practicing the tradition when Newsday visited the Grafton Beach, Black Rock on Monday - David Reid
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
Hardware giants Bhagwansingh’s and Dansteel reopened their doors today after closing from May 15-23 to stem the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. When Newsday photographer visited the Port of Spain branch of Bhagwansingh’s it was business as usual on Monday - Photo by Sureash Cholai
A man and a woman sit at the back of a police vehicle on Broadway, Arima, after they were found outside during curfew hours on Saturday night. Curfew starts at 9 am and ends at 5 am during the state of emergency. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Heavily armed police were captured entering the back entrance of the Red House where the state of emergency was to be debated on Monday. -Photo by Marvin Hamilton
Scores of people went to the Chaguanas Health Facility, Galt Street, on Monday, to seek medical attention. Additional tents were used in an empty lot next door to facilitate the high influx of patients. Photo by Angelo Marcelle
A homeless man, with his ask lowered, sits on the pavement on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. Photo by Marvin Hamilton
Scenes from the NAMDEVCO Farmers Market in the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain on Saturday. - Photo by Roger Jacob
