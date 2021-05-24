Petit Valley woman fatally stabbed in fight

One woman is dead and another is in custody after an argument with a relative at her Petit Valley home on Sunday afternoon.

Police said Nikeisha Allen, 36, was at home at Simeon Road at around 6.15 pm when she argued with a relative.

Allen reportedly threw dirty water on the other woman, who was washing a knife at the time.

They began fighting and Allen was stabbed once.

Relatives took Allen to the St James Medical Facility, where she died at around 7.05 pm.

Investigators said they seized several items at the home as evidence.

An autopsy is expected to be done on Allen at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Wednesday.